Morecambe manager's admiration for Oxford United ahead of tomorrow's trip

The Shrimps make the trip on the back of last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Plymouth Argyle.

That point against the League One leaders snapped Morecambe’s four-game losing run in all competitions.

They now come up against an Oxford side sitting sixth in the table, having won five of their last seven in league and cup.

Arthur Gnahoua picked up a knee injury last weekend

Three of those have come within the last 10 days, all while Oxford boss Karl Robinson was in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

“They don’t get any easier,” the Morecambe boss said of tomorrow’s opposition.

“Oxford are a team that I have a lot of time for. I know Karl well and he’s got a good squad of players.

“I’ve worked with some of those players and know people like Gavin Whyte and Mark Sykes.

“They have real talent in their squad and they play a really good brand of football.

“They are in a good position in the table but, as we showed against Plymouth, we can be a match for those sides.”

Morecambe defender Scott Wootton is back in contention after a chest infection kept him out last weekend, while it is also hoped Alfie McCalmont will be available again after a thigh injury.

However, Arthur Gnahoua picked up a knee injury against Plymouth and joins Shane McLoughlin, Josh McPake and Aaron Wildig on the short-term injury list.

Whoever features will be charged with ensuring the display against Plymouth becomes the norm again after the Shrimps’ recent run of defeats.

Robinson said: “We got back to what we’re good at.

“We were compact with our press, we got the ball down, passed it and that’s what we hadn’t been doing.”