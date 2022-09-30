Morecambe manager wants to see more players finding the net

The Shrimps head to Accrington Stanley tomorrow after losing against Cambridge United at the Mazuma Stadium last Saturday.

Jensen Weir had given Morecambe an early advantage with his fourth goal of the campaign from midfield.

However, he is one of only five players to have scored for the club this season with Kieran Phillips, Farrend Rawson, Caleb Watts and Arthur Gnahoua also on target.

Kieran Phillips has two goals for Morecambe so far this season Picture: Michael Williamson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe’s tally of seven goals in 10 matches is the lowest in League One, playing its part in a start to the season which sees them second-bottom of the table.

“We obviously need that,” Adams said when asked about the desire for more players to contribute goals.

“Arthur Gnahoua and Kieran Phillips have got off the mark and Jensen Weir’s the top scorer from the centre of midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What we now need is the likes of (Jake) Taylor to get us goals from midfield, and though Farrend Rawson has scored from a set play, that’s something else we need to look at.

“It wasn’t like us to surrender that lead against Cambridge. We were set up to cause them problems but sometimes, on the day, your players don’t cause problems.”

Tomorrow’s hosts go into the game 13th, six points ahead of Morecambe, after winning at Bristol Rovers last time out.

Stanley are now in their fifth season as a League One club, having progressed on and off the field; development which has impressed the Morecambe boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams added: “Winning at Bristol Rovers was a fabulous result for them because we know how difficult it is to go there and come away with a draw.

“They have started the season well and have been in the division for a number of seasons.

“What they have done really well is take players, sell them on, and make a lot of money from that, which has been able to generate extra revenue to spend.

“They have done that on the stadium, they have enhanced their playing squad, and they have done exceptionally well.

Advertisement Hide Ad