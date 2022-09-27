Morecambe boss: Players have plenty of work to do

Adams was hoping his side would be able to build on their first League One win of the season at Forest Green Rovers a week earlier.

They had led through Jensen Weir’s early effort at the Mazuma Stadium before Jack Lankester got the visitors on level terms just past the half-hour.

It then looked as if the spoils would be shared but an 87th minute goal from Harvey Knibbs gave the visitors victory and condemned the Shrimps to a third successive home league defeat.

Jensen Weir gave Morecambe the lead against Cambridge United last weekend Picture: Ian Lyon

It kept Adams’ players second-bottom of the table, three points ahead of basement club Burton Albion.

Next up for the Shrimps is Saturday’s trip to Accrington Stanley, who sit 13th following their weekend win at Bristol Rovers.

The Morecambe manager admits there is a lot of work to do ahead of that game.

Speaking after their defeat on Saturday, Adams said: “There’s a lot for us to improve on.

“We are not near where we should be from a playing point of view at this moment in time.

“League table-wise, we are where we are and we understand that.

“The Cambridge game was one game we felt we should have been trying to win, which we were doing for a while, but we didn’t go on to create enough good chances.

“Over the 90 minutes, I thought Cambridge were better than us mentally and physically – and that was disappointing.

“It’s down to a mentality and a willingness to run. I’m not saying the lads didn’t do that but Cambridge had a bit more in them in the game.

“We got ourselves in good areas but the final ball wasn’t good enough from us and, if it had been, it would have led to an opportunity.

“We didn’t find the solution and that is why we didn’t win the game, and there should have been more of a freshness in the game from us.

