Morecambe manager satisfied with their start to the season
Derek Adams says he is happy with the way his Morecambe players have started the campaign.
The Shrimps were denied their first League One win so far by a late Bristol Rovers equaliser at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
However, after witnessing what he thought was his side’s best performance of the season, Adams believes progress is being made ahead of their next game against Derby County on Saturday.
He said: “We have played 10 games overall now and had some difficult games to play.
“We have lost only three games and won all our cup matches, and I am delighted with the way we have started
“We would obviously have liked to have picked up a win but that’s life and we will just get on with it and keep pushing forward.
“We are a young team but they are developing all the time and they will definitely learn from games like Saturday, and playing in the sort of atmosphere they did at a place like Bristol Rovers, which is never an easy place to go to.”
Adams handed full league debuts to three players at the weekend with Kieran Phillips scoring his first goal for the club, while Liam Shaw and Caleb Watts settled in well in midfield.
“I thought they were all fantastic,” Adams said.
“There were good performances all over the park and Kieran should definitely benefit from his goal.
“It was a great finish and that should give him a lot of confidence.
"We played really well all over the park. We had a good shape and we caused Bristol Rovers problems all over the pitch.
“We scored a fantastic goal through Jensen Weir to go ahead in the game and we created some really good opportunities.
“It was an end-to-end game. They make it 1-1, then we go ahead again, a great pass for Kieran Phillips to get his first goal for the club.
“It was a fantastic finish to give us a lead. I thought we were in the ascendancy for much of the game and I think Bristol Rovers fans will come away from the game and think what a good side Morecambe are.”