Morecambe manager repeats situation ahead of Charlton Athletic trip

Derek Adams has reiterated that tomorrow’s trip to Charlton Athletic is another must-win match in Morecambe’s fight against relegation.

By Gavin Browne
Published 21st Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

The Shrimps head to The Valley in good heart, having drawn at Portsmouth on Easter Monday before seeing off play-off chasers Wycombe Wanderers last weekend.

That victory, only Morecambe’s second in 16 matches, saw them third-bottom of League One heading into a free midweek.

Teams in and around them largely failed to capitalise with fourth-bottom Cambridge United losing to Wycombe and Oxford United drawing against Portsmouth.

Liam Shaw is a doubt as Morecambe look to make up for last month's home loss to Charlton AthleticLiam Shaw is a doubt as Morecambe look to make up for last month's home loss to Charlton Athletic
Liam Shaw is a doubt as Morecambe look to make up for last month's home loss to Charlton Athletic
It leaves Adams’ players three points from safety with three games left as they seek to avoid a first relegation in the club’s history.

Adams said: “It’s obvious that we’ve got to win on Saturday to give ourselves an opportunity of getting above the teams who are above us.

“The results in midweek were favourable to us, which was good: we know Cambridge United and Oxford United are in a better position at this moment in time, but that can change quickly.

“We’ve got to win our games between now and the end of the season to give ourselves that opportunity of staying in the division.”

The first of those three remaining games sees Morecambe looking to repeat last season’s 3-2 win at Charlton, which proved crucial in their eventual survival.

Having lost 6-0 to Ipswich Town last weekend, Charlton recovered with victory at MK Dons in midweek.

The two clubs met only a month ago with the Addicks winning 4-1 at the Mazuma Stadium.

“We had a very good performance at Charlton last season and we want to replicate that,” Adams said.

“They got a very good result in midweek as MK Dons is a very difficult place to go to.

“I thought they were excellent against us and I said after the game, they have a very good squad for this division with some really talented players.”

Adams has selection issues of his own, albeit the worst possible kind.

Morecambe were unable to fill their bench last weekend because of injuries, a situation which hadn’t eased ahead of training on Thursday.

Doubts persist over Max Melbourne, Liam Shaw, Adam Mayor, Donald Love, Caleb Watts, Courtney Duffus and Ash Hunter.

“We might have one or two of them back but we’ll have to wait and see,” Adams admitted.

