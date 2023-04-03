After a tough week off the pitch with the payment of wages delayed until Friday, the Tykes added to the Shrimps’ woes.

A clinical performance in front of goal from the League One promotion chasers inflicted a fifth defeat in eight matches on Morecambe.

Devante Cole netted twice with Herbie Kane, Bobby Thomas and a Dynel Simeu own goal completing a difficult day for the Shrimps.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Michael Williamson

As a result, it leaves Adams’ players four points adrift of safety with just six league games to play; fewer than any other team in the division.

Speaking afterwards, Adams acknowledged: “It was a tough afternoon for us. We didn’t defend well enough and we didn’t attack well enough either because we didn’t manage to get a goal.

“We changed the team and went to two up front, hoping that would give us momentum, but unfortunately we didn’t do well enough at the back.

“Conceding early was the last thing we needed but I do have to give credit to Barnsley as well.

“They are a very good team who passed the ball well, won second balls and found solutions to problems, whereas when we got into good areas, we didn’t find the right pass often enough.

“We have tried to attack and we have hit the post, but it hasn’t worked for us.