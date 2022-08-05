Morecambe manager ready for a tough test at Peterborough United

The Shrimps face a Peterborough team looking for an immediate return to the Championship following relegation last season along with Derby County and Barnsley.

While Morecambe began the new campaign with a goalless draw against Shrewsbury Town, tomorrow’s hosts scored three second-half goals to win 3-2 at Cheltenham Town.

Having trailed 2-0 at half-time, a tactical switch saw the introduction of Jack Marriott alongside Jonson Clarke-Harris, creating a formidable-looking forward partnership.

Morecambe had a goalless draw against Shrewsbury Town last weekend Picture: Jack Taylor/Morecambe FC

“It’s not a bad situation to be in!” the manager said of Peterborough’s attacking options.

“They are a really good side. They started with one formation last week and changed at half-time, so they have flexibility in their squad and have got quality players for this division.

“They are well balanced and they have experience as well as youthfulness in their side.

“They have sold one of their top players (Sammie Szmodics) to Blackburn Rovers this week but they are a club who have done exceptionally well in the transfer market.”

Tomorrow’s match is only the third time the clubs have met, having last faced each other in League Two in the 2007/08 season.

Morecambe’s first campaign as an EFL club saw them take four points from six against Peterborough, who ended that campaign with promotion back to League One.

If the Shrimps are to come away with at least a point tomorrow, then their defensive work will have to be of a high standard.

Last weekend’s clean sheet was only the club’s third of this calendar year as they stayed up last season despite conceding 88 goals.

“It was important because we have got to be better this season in that department,” Adams said of the Shrewsbury shutout.

“We are working to reduce the number of opportunities on our goal and I thought the defence, midfield and strikers all worked hard last weekend.

“It’s a difficult league. League Two to League One is a big jump and we have to be better this season.