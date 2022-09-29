Morecambe manager outlines head physio's departure

However, earlier this week, the club announced it was now looking for a new head physio.

“Simon is leaving after the Barnsley game (October 22),” the Morecambe boss explained.

Simon Farnworth will be leaving Morecambe after more than a decade's service

“He’s been a very good servant to the football club, but he wants to concentrate on his private practice away from the game and wants to spend more time with his family as well.

“It’s a full-on job nowadays, I work in a way where we’re in more days than other managers were in.

“They are big shoes to fill. He’s been here for many years, he’s been an ex-player and then a physio – and we wish him well.”

A month on from the closing of the summer transfer window, Adams was also asked about the contract offer made to Cole Stockton.

A summer of speculation saw last season’s top scorer linked with other League One clubs, only to remain a Morecambe player once the window closed.

The 28-year-old was reportedly offered a new deal, making him the club’s highest-paid player, with his current contract set to expire next summer.

Playing a straight bat to the enquiry, Adams responded: “As with any contract offer, when you offer a contract to a player, the offer has a timespan on it – and I don’t know where we are with that.”

The biggest off-field issue facing the club, however, is the ownership situation with the present owners, Colin Golding and Jason Whittingham, having stepped down from the board while the club is prepared for sale.

A report earlier this month quoted Goldring as saying a buyer had been found who, subject to EFL approval, would take his and Whittingham’s seats on the board.

Adams said: “We’re waiting to see what happens with the ownership, so we’re carrying on as normal.

“I’m not privy to that (the latest situation). Obviously, the club is up for sale and we’ll wait and see who the new owners are.

