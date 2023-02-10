Morecambe manager misses out on January prize
Morecambe boss Derek Adams has been overlooked for January’s League One manager of the month award.
The Shrimps’ manager had been shortlisted after they won three matches from four to begin the new year.
However, the prize has gone to the Derby County boss, Paul Warne, following the Rams’ perfect league record last month.
They won all four games in hunting down the teams presently in the automatic promotion spots, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle.
Warne said: “I am proud to receive this award on behalf of Derby County and while I acknowledge it is handed out to an individual, this is an achievement and recognition for everyone associated with the club.”
Wednesday boss Darren Moore was also nominated, along with Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill.
Burnley’s Vincent Kompany claimed the Championship prize, while Matt Bloomfield (Colchester United) was the League Two winner.
The players’ awards for each division were won by Ian Maatsen (Burnley), Luke Leahy (Shrewsbury) and Conor McAleny (Salford City).