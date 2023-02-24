Adam Mayor’s goal was enough for three points, which also lifted Adams’ squad back out of the League One relegation places.

With Forest Green Rovers bottom, nine points from safety and having played more games than the six teams above them, the race is on to avoid finishing in the other three positions.

Morecambe drew with Fleetwood Town when the two teams met at the Mazuma Stadium in mid-August Picture: Ian Lyon

Seven points separate second-bottom Cambridge United from Oxford United in 17th, while 10 points from four games have lifted Fleetwood to 13th.

Adams said: “We’ve had a lot of difficult games of late, against teams like Ipswich, Derby, Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough, who are still looking to get in the play-offs.

“We’ve got an excellent home record but now we go away to Fleetwood, who I watched against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

“They were magnificent and could have won by a greater margin than they did.

“We’re going to go there and try to win the game, which would cut the gap between ourselves and them to five points.”

Tomorrow’s match also sees the Shrimps come up against a familiar face in Carlos Mendes Gomes.

He was their top scorer in the League Two promotion season of 2020/21 before joining Luton Town, only to be loaned out last summer.

“He was brilliant for this football club,” Adams said.

“He was delightful to work with, a fantastic person, and I was thrilled he got his move to the Championship.

“We’d have loved to have had him back in the summer but we couldn’t do the deal Luton wanted.”

The Morecambe camp haven’t ruled out Cole Stockton featuring after he limped off in midweek.

Should he prove unavailable, then Burnley loanee Michael Mellon is set to be tasked with leading the line.

Adams added: “It would give Michael a chance to step up but he’s done well when he’s played.

“It’s his first loan, so he has a lot of learning to do with the ball and without the ball.