Morecambe 1 Port Vale 0: Shrimps climb back out of League One drop zone
A second-half goal from Adam Mayor gave Morecambe a vital three points and moved them out of the League One relegation places.
The teenager scored the only goal of a tight game six minutes into the second half with a fierce left-footed drive that beat Aidan Stone at his near post.
His goal also ensured the Shrimps returned to winning ways on home soil after their disappointing defeat to Peterborough United at the weekend.
Morecambe boss Derek Adams made two changes to the side which was beaten last time out.
Donald Love and Michael Mellon returned with Ryan Cooney and Arthur Gnahoua dropping to the bench.
Although the game at the Mazuma Stadium started at a swift pace, chances were rare.
Nathan Smith headed a cross well wide for the visitors before Mellon volleyed an effort well over.
The best chance of the opening half came for Vale’s Matty Taylor, who looped a header over from eight yards out.
The Shrimps ended the half on the front foot, offering a warning sign to the visitors as Mayor fizzed a left-footed shot from the edge of the area just over.
Morecambe should have opened the scoring in the opening stages of the second half but Mellon missed a golden chance from Love’s cross.
However, once Mayor struck, the game sparked into life as the Valiants went in search of a leveller.
Tom Pett’s excellent strike from the edge of the area hit the crossbar, while Morecambe keeper Connor Ripley was forced into two fine saves.
He raced from his goal to deny Ben Garrity and also had to be at his best to save from Taylor on 76 minutes.
The same player also put the ball into the back of the net late on, but was judged to be offside as the Shrimps held on for an important three points.
Morecambe: Ripley, Love, Rawson, Bedeau, Gibson, Shaw, Weir (Simeu 78), Crowley (J Taylor 71), Mayor, Stockton (Gnahoua 34), Mellon. Subs not used: Hunter, Cooney, Austerfield, A Smith.
Port Vale: Stone, Forrester (Proctor 85), N Smith, Donnelly, Worrall, Garrity, Pett, Conlon (Butterworth 64), Robinson, Massey (Harrison 64), M Taylor. Subs not used: Stevens, Benning, Holden, Agyakwa.
Referee: Ross Joyce.
Attendance: 4,316.