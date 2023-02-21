News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Morecambe 1 Port Vale 0: Shrimps climb back out of League One drop zone

A second-half goal from Adam Mayor gave Morecambe a vital three points and moved them out of the League One relegation places.

By Derek Quinn
58 minutes ago - 2 min read

The teenager scored the only goal of a tight game six minutes into the second half with a fierce left-footed drive that beat Aidan Stone at his near post.

His goal also ensured the Shrimps returned to winning ways on home soil after their disappointing defeat to Peterborough United at the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morecambe boss Derek Adams made two changes to the side which was beaten last time out.

Adam Mayor's fourth goal of the season gave Morecambe victory Picture: Ian Lyon
Most Popular
Read More
EFL issues statement regarding Morecambe's proposed takeover

Donald Love and Michael Mellon returned with Ryan Cooney and Arthur Gnahoua dropping to the bench.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although the game at the Mazuma Stadium started at a swift pace, chances were rare.

Nathan Smith headed a cross well wide for the visitors before Mellon volleyed an effort well over.

The best chance of the opening half came for Vale’s Matty Taylor, who looped a header over from eight yards out.

The Shrimps ended the half on the front foot, offering a warning sign to the visitors as Mayor fizzed a left-footed shot from the edge of the area just over.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morecambe should have opened the scoring in the opening stages of the second half but Mellon missed a golden chance from Love’s cross.

However, once Mayor struck, the game sparked into life as the Valiants went in search of a leveller.

Tom Pett’s excellent strike from the edge of the area hit the crossbar, while Morecambe keeper Connor Ripley was forced into two fine saves.

He raced from his goal to deny Ben Garrity and also had to be at his best to save from Taylor on 76 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The same player also put the ball into the back of the net late on, but was judged to be offside as the Shrimps held on for an important three points.

Morecambe: Ripley, Love, Rawson, Bedeau, Gibson, Shaw, Weir (Simeu 78), Crowley (J Taylor 71), Mayor, Stockton (Gnahoua 34), Mellon. Subs not used: Hunter, Cooney, Austerfield, A Smith.

Port Vale: Stone, Forrester (Proctor 85), N Smith, Donnelly, Worrall, Garrity, Pett, Conlon (Butterworth 64), Robinson, Massey (Harrison 64), M Taylor. Subs not used: Stevens, Benning, Holden, Agyakwa.

Referee: Ross Joyce.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Attendance: 4,316.

ShrimpsMorecambeMatty TaylorLeague OneMayor