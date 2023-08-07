Adams saw Farrend Rawson earn a 2-1 victory on Saturday with a close-range finish in the 92nd minute.

The game had looked set to end in a draw after Adam Mayor’s first-half effort was cancelled out by Danny Johnson’s goal for the visitors.

The Morecambe boss, who released every out-of-contract player at the end of last season, handed out five debuts and two second debuts at the weekend.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams had plenty to smile about at the weekend Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

He said: “It was a great win for us against a team looking to get out of this league this season and I’m delighted for the lads.

“We have a lot of new players with many of those under 21 but some of the football they played today was fantastic.

“We started the game passing the ball about well and scored a sublime goal to take the lead, which was nothing less than we deserved, and we could have added more to our tally.

“In the first half, Walsall had one opportunity and it was a mistake by us that allowed them to score.

“We got sucker-punched really and we didn’t defend that situation well enough.

“It then became a bit scrappy, as most first games of the season are, but we kept going.

“There were a few nerves but, to give the lads credit, they kept at it and got the winner at the death, and it was a great feeling to get the three points from a really good performance.