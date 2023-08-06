​Morecambe 2 Walsall 1: Shrimps start season with three point thanks to Rawson's late winner

Rawson was in the right place at the right time to score from close range to give Derek Adams' new-look side a confidence-boosting 92nd-minute win to get the new season off to a perfect start.

Adams handed out five debuts to summer signings in a side that was much changed to the team that ended the season in League One.

The Shrimps started brightly but it was Walsall who created the game's first chance when Aramide Oteh headed over from close range.

Farrend Rawson scored Morecambe's 92nd-minute winner (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Morecambe hit back with Tom Bloxham forcing a neat save from Walsall keeper Owen Evans on 19 minutes.

Michael Mellon volleyed over from close range after a neat move before the Shrimps took the lead on 25 minutes.

J J McKiernan and Eli King combined well in midfield and played the ball in for Adam Mayor, who drilled the ball past Evans from 12 yards out.

At this stage the Shrimps were well on top but that all changed when the Saddlers were gifted an equaliser on 38 minutes.

Ryan Stirk cleared the ball from inside his own half and as the Shrimps' defence hesitated, striker Danny Johnson produced a neat finish to slot the ball past the onrushing Stuart Moore.

The visitors started the second half on the front foot with Liam Gordon firing wide from a good opening.

Douglas James-Taylor nearly provided an instant impact for Walsall after coming off the bench but failed to find the target with a header when he should have done better.

Walsall then went close to taking the lead when Johnson found space in the box and saw his effort beat Moore but hit the inside of the post and rebound into the arms of Moore.

As the game entered its final stages Mellon fired straight at Evans after an excellent turn in the box but the Shrimps were rewarded for their pressure with a winner two minutes into the added 11.

A teasing Mayor cross saw Evans produce a neat save, only to see the ball fall perfectly for Rawson, who made no mistake from close range.

Morecambe: Moore, Love, Rawson, Bedeau, Senior, Songo'o, King, McKiernan (Davenport 90), Bloxham (Slew 90), Mellon (C Smith 90), Mayor. Subs not used: A Smith, Stokes, Davenport, Brown, Melbourne.

Walsall: Evans, Williams, Daniels, Hussey, Riley, Stirk (Matt 90), McEntee, Gordon, Hutchinson, Johnson, Oteh (Taylor 67). Subs not used: Smith, Foulkes, Comley, Allen, Tierney.

Ref: M Coy.