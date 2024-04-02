Morecambe manager delighted with Easter victories

Ged Brannan was a happy man after his Morecambe players sealed a second successive victory to keep their play-off hopes very much alive.
By Derek Quinn
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 08:36 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 08:37 BST
The Shrimps followed up a 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley on Good Friday with a similar success against local rivals Barrow AFC on Easter Monday.

Early goals from David Tutonda and Gwion Edwards gave them the advantage before Ben Whitfield’s 89th-minute strike ensured a nervous finale.

However, Brannan’s players held on to make it two wins from two over Easter and leave themselves two points adrift of League Two’s play-off positions.

Ged Brannan had plenty to smile about after two wins over Easter Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty ImagesGed Brannan had plenty to smile about after two wins over Easter Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
Brannan said: “It was a fantastic win for us and a fantastic weekend with two derby wins that keep us right in there.

“I can’t praise the lads enough today because they showed what massive hearts they have.

“We started the game superbly, passed the ball really well and got two goals, but they had us pinned in our half after the break and we had to show great character to seal the win.

“We said we would press them right from the start and it worked well for us and we got the two early goals.

“Our set-pieces were excellent with some great deliveries and put us in a good place – but we had to show the other side of our game at the end to keep them at arm’s length and keep hold of the three points.

“The league is nuts with everyone beating everyone else and we just have to keep going and see what happens."

