Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Early goals from David Tutonda and Gwion Edwards gave them the advantage before Ben Whitfield’s 89th-minute strike ensured a nervous finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Brannan’s players held on to make it two wins from two over Easter and leave themselves two points adrift of League Two’s play-off positions.

Ged Brannan had plenty to smile about after two wins over Easter Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Brannan said: “It was a fantastic win for us and a fantastic weekend with two derby wins that keep us right in there.

“I can’t praise the lads enough today because they showed what massive hearts they have.

“We started the game superbly, passed the ball really well and got two goals, but they had us pinned in our half after the break and we had to show great character to seal the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We said we would press them right from the start and it worked well for us and we got the two early goals.

“Our set-pieces were excellent with some great deliveries and put us in a good place – but we had to show the other side of our game at the end to keep them at arm’s length and keep hold of the three points.