Goals from Nelson Khumbeni and Charlie Brown put the Shrimps into a comfortable position before Accrington staged a late rally as Lewis Shipley gave them hope of a comeback with an 89th-minute header.

Archie Mair made two superb injury-time saves as the home side peppered the Morecambe goal but the Shrimps, with Jacob Bedeau outstanding, held on for three points.

Ged Brannan made one change to the side that lost to Gillingham with Gwion Edwards recalled in place of Joe Adams, who dropped to the bench.

Nelson Khumbeni scored Morecambe's opening goal at Accrington Stanley on Good Friday Picture: Ben Roberts/Getty Images

His side started the game on the front foot, Brown cutting in from the right and seeing a shot deflected just over .

The pressure continued with the Shrimps going close on 18 minutes, Khumbeni heading over from a Jake Taylor corner.

Accrington hit back with their first effort of note four minutes later when Jack Nolan’s corner was flicked goalwards, forcing Mair into a neat reflex save.

Edwards and Khumbeni both fired over from distance before Ged Garner tried his luck from 40 yards out, spotting Radek Vitek off his line but seeing his effort float just over.

Accrington went close early in the second half when a goalmouth scramble ended with Mair blocking Jake Bickerstaff’s close-range effort.

It was the Shrimps who found the opening goal on 54 minutes as a mistake from Connor O’Brien allowed Garner a run on goal.

His lay-off was curled home by Khumbeni from the edge of the area for his first Morecambe goal.

They doubled their lead eight minutes later as Brown’s curling free-kick squirmed through Vitek’s hands and into the back of the net.

The Shrimps then looked set to see the game out safely until Stanley pulled one back in the 89th minute.

Shipley headed home from Nolan’s cross but Morecambe held on for the victory.

Accrington Stanley: Vitek, Mellor (Shipley 74), Hills, Gubbins, O’Brien, Martin, Leigh (B Woods 74), Nolan, Pritchard (Henderson 74), Whalley, Bickerstaff (J Woods). Subs not used: McIntyre, Conneely, Adeboyin.

Morecambe: Mair, Senior, Stokes (Songo’o 76), Bedeau, Tutonda, Khumbeni, Taylor, Brown (Larsson 87), Slew, Edwards (Adams 87), Garner. Subs not used: A Smith, McKiernan, C Smith, Hiwula.

Referee: Alex Chilowicz.