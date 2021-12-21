Morecambe maintain their preparations for Bolton Wanderers trip on Boxing Day

Almost 12 months on from the clubs’ post-Christmas, Covid-related postponement in 2020, next Sunday’s match at the University of Bolton Stadium may suffer a similar fate.

Bolton’s game against Wycombe Wanderers last weekend was called off, one of a number of postponements after a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Then, by Monday afternoon, a number of Boxing Day games from the Championship down to League Two had already been postponed.

Morecambe drew their last game before Christmas against Fleetwood Town last Saturday

The EFL had issued guidance last Thursday, saying fixtures could be called off if clubs have fewer than 14 available players.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson said: “We work every day and we will be here on Christmas Day.

“We’re trying to get a win on Boxing Day to send everyone home happy.”

Only 15 EFL matches were played last Saturday following an increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant.

The EFL’s guidance also announced a move to so-called ‘red’ protocols, which were due to start at the weekend.

Among those measures are daily testing and enhanced protocols at training grounds.

There are also restrictions to the use of indoor facilities, manual therapy and group travel.

It was also revealed that 75 per cent of players across the EFL are either fully vaccinated, have had a single jab, or intend to be vaccinated.

Double vaccinated players total 59 per cent but – as of last Thursday – 25 per cent of players do not intend to get a vaccine.

Morecambe’s players have been vaccinated twice with boosters set to be administered on Tuesday.

Robinson added: “We’ve gone into red rules, which is difficult because we’ve had everyone vaccinated.

“The people who do that should get more leniency and not test every day. There’s a cost element to testing every day and the fear is people are going to have it, and then you can have five or six out.

“It’s not just football, it’s all over the world, but different buses and single rooms look like they’re going to be reintroduced – hopefully just for a space of time.”