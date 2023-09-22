Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shrimps’ unbeaten home record in League Two is on the line against a Swindon team yet to taste defeat this season.

They go into the game on the back of contrasting results, Morecambe having lost three of their last four thanks to defeat at Gillingham last weekend and their midweek EFL Trophy loss to Liverpool’s U21s.

Swindon, on the other hand, have won three of their last four – during which they have beaten Crawley Town 6-0 and Sutton United 5-3.

Farrend Rawson (second right) was due to be assessed at training on Thursday after illness Picture: Jack Taylor

There was also a 5-5 draw at Wrexham a month ago, meaning they are the division’s top scorers with 22 goals in their first seven games.

However, only Gillingham and Barrow AFC (both six) have conceded fewer than the eight goals Morecambe have shipped.

That backline faces a stern test against Swindon’s in-form loan pair of Jake Young and Dan Kemp, not to mention a former Premier League striker in Charlie Austin.

Adams said: “They have done really well so far this season.

“They have a blend of youth and experience in the side with Charlie Austin and Jake Young, who combine well with Dan Kemp behind them.

“They have had a number of high-scoring games this season, so we understand what type of game we are going into.

“We have done really well at home, so we’ve got to continue to do what we’ve been doing and get the win.”

Farrend Rawson could be back in contention, having been absent since his red card at Harrogate Town on August 26.

Having been suspended for the win over Salford City seven days later, he was absent at Gillingham and a non-playing substitute in midweek.

The manager also said that Adam Mayor, another absentee during the last week, will be missing tomorrow.

Speaking before training yesterday, Adams said: “Farrend has been ill but he will train today and we will see how he is.

“Adam will still be out. He’s got an ankle injury but we’re hopeful he will be back for next weekend’s game against Forest Green Rovers.”