​Gillingham 2 Morecambe 1: Ten-man Shrimps suffer another defeat on road

The Shrimps' troubles away from home continued with the league leaders scoring two in a game for first time this season in a first half where both defences looked shaky.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams made one change to the side that beat Salford last time out with Jordan Slew coming in for the injured Adam Mayor on the left of the front three.

The home side started the game on the front foot with Scott Malone seeing a fourth-minute shot well blocked by Tom Bloxham but it didn't take long for the Gills to open the scoring.

Derek Adams, manager of Morecambe (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Connor Mahoney drilled a left-wing corner to the far post which was headed back into the Morecambe six-yard box for George Lapslie to turn the ball past Stuart Moore from close range.

The lead lasted just three minutes as the Shrimps hit back almost immediately. A long ball forward caught out a flat Gillingham defence and Mellon took full advantage to run on to the ball and lob the stranded Jake Turner with a cool finish.

But Mahoney restored the home side’s lead after 23 minutes.

Neil Harris' side then stepped up the pace again with Mahoney drawing a fine save from Moore after taking advantage of a poor Jacob Bedeau clearance and Lapslie latched on to a superb chipped through ball from Johnny Williams but could only direct his effort straight at Moore.

After surviving a period of home dominance the Shrimps began to hit Gillingham on the break again. Mellon did have the ball in the net only to see his effort ruled out for offside and earn him a yellow card.

Mellon then hit the crossbar on 43 minutes with a stunning volley from the right hand side of the area.

After a first half that produced chances galore the second saw both teams struggle to create opportunities.

The first opening of note ended up with Mellon's second yellow card.

After being booked in the first period for putting the ball into the net after an offside flag, he saw red after catching defender Shaun Williams as he tried to get in a shot on goal.

Despite being a man short the Shrimps dominated the possession in the final stages but cold only produce one effort of note as Ethan Walker's shot was easily gathered by former Shrimps' loan keeper Turner.

Gillingham: Turner, Alexander, Masterson, Ogie, Coleman. Malone, S Williams, Mahoney (McKenzie 94), Lapslie (Clarke 24), J Williams (Nadesan 73), Bonne (Nicholls 73). Subs not used: Morris, Ehmer, Hawkins.

Morecambe: Moore, Love, Bedeau, Connolly, Senior (Tutonda 65), Songo'o, McKiernan, King (Walker 65), Bloxham (C Smith 59), Mellon, Slew (Davenport 59). Subs not used; A Smith, Stokes.