All of the goals came during the opening period, Freddie Ladapo scoring twice in the first 16 minutes and Conor Chaplin netting a double late in the half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defeat kept Morecambe in the final League One relegation place, one point from safety but only six behind Lincoln City in 16th position.

Morecambe are looking to pick up a fourth straight win at home after beating Cheltenham Town last time out at the Mazuma Stadium Picture: Jack Taylor

Adams said: “It would have been nice to go there and take something but it’s going to be very difficult when you’re 2-0 down after 16 minutes.

“The rest of the results on the night were fine. We obviously know we’ve got to pick up wins against the teams in and around us.

“There are 60 points to play for, there are a lot of games and a lot of points to play for.”

The first of those remaining 20 games comes tomorrow when Bristol Rovers visit the Mazuma Stadium.

Joey Barton’s players are 11th in the table, having won four and lost three of their last seven league matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

September’s meeting between the two teams ended in a 2-2 draw: a match Adams enjoyed greatly.

He said: “Bristol Rovers have strengthened in the window and have taken a bit of experience in just before that with Scott Sinclair.

“They are a team that scores a lot of goals – and concedes a lot as well – but we understand the dynamic of what we are up against.

“They have always been able to recruit well. They have been able to be backed financially over the years, which has helped the managers who have been there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a really good game when we went down there earlier in the season. It was end-to end with both sides trying to win the game.”

Jake Taylor, Max Melbourne and Courtney Duffus remain the only confirmed Morecambe absentees.

It’s hoped Taylor and Melbourne will be back training early next month, while Duffus is set to see a consultant at the end of the week.