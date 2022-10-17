The Shrimps were handed a trip to Hillsborough when the round one draw was held on Monday evening.

First round ties will be played over the weekend of November 5-6, when a place in round two as well as £41,000 in prize money from the competition’s central fund will be up for grabs.

Morecambe will meet Sheffield Wednesday in round one of the FA Cup Picture: Michael Williamson

It will be the second time the two clubs will have met in the space of seven-and-a-half weeks.

The league match at the Mazuma Stadium in mid-September saw the Owls run out 3-0 winners thanks to goals in the last 20 minutes from Josh Windass, George Byers and Michael Smith.

Morecambe have reached round three in the last two seasons, when they were beaten at Premier League big boys Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.