Davis Keillor-Dunn had put Burton ahead in the first half before Delaney’s stunning strike meant it was a point apiece.

The draw meant the Shrimps remained at the foot of the division but Adams was pleased with elements of his team’s performance.

Liam Gibson had an opportunity for the Shrimps at the weekend Picture: Ian Lyon

He said: “It was always going to be a difficult game but I thought the way we fought and looked after each other was very good.

“To come here isn’t easy. Burton are a team that play with high energy and try to get the ball forward but we dealt with that threat largely.

“Burton’s goal was their only real opportunity in that first period, they didn’t have many clear-cut openings.

“I made a couple of changes at the break to try and get the ball forward quicker and play further up the pitch – and I thought we had the better of the openings over the 90 minutes and the better of the chances.

“Sometimes you have to take a point and move on when you’re down one-nil at the time.