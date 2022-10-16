Delaney produced a superb 25 yard effort 12 minutes from time to secure a battling point for the Shrimps against the team that started the day one point and one place above them at the bottom of the League One table.

Boss Derek Adams named one change to the side that went down fighting against Ipswich Town last weekend with Jensen Weir returning from injury and Ousmane Fab=ne dropping to the bench as the Shrimps looked for a second League win of the season.

Both teams started the game on the front foot with chances at both ends in the opening stages.

Ryan Delaney scored his first goal for Morecambe

Davis Keillor-Dunn went close for the home side after just three minutes with a shot that flew inches wide of the Shrimps' goal.

Moments later Morecambe went close when Burton keeper, Ben Garratt, misjudged a bouncing ball in his area and Dylan Connolly almost took full advantage as he slid to stab the ball home only to be denied by the latest of covering blocks.

When John Brayford forced Connor Ripley into a flying save from a well struck volley on seven minutes we looked set to be in for a thriller.

Unfortunately the game then descended into a mediocre affair between two struggling sides who produced mistake after mistake.

It was Burton were the first to take advantage of an error when they took the lead on the half hour after some poor Morecambe defending.

There looked to be little danger to the Shrimps' goal as the ball was pumped forward but Donald Love failed to clear his lines and Keillor-Dunn made the most of the error with a perfectly placed right foot curler from the edge of the area that beat Ripley low to his left.

Burton should have doubled their lead 10 minutes before the break when Sam Winnall found space in the box, but directed his header wide.

The Shrimps produced their best move of the half just before the break when Liam Gibson was presented with a good chance at the far post after some good work from Cole Stockton but his shot was well saved by Garratt.

The second half was a miserable affair with Burton's Jonny Smith the only player to stand out with several excellent crosses into the Morecambe box thankfully avoiding any touch from any Burton player.

But the gloom was broken by Delaney's delightful debut goal when he scored his stunner.

After receiving the ball from Shaw, the central defender set himself up nicely and drilled a perfectly placed shot into the top left hand corner of Garratt's goal to seal a vital point.

Burton Albion: Garratt, Brayford, Oshilaja, Hughes, Mariappa, Winnall (Powell, 42’, Kamwa, 84’), Keillor-Dunn, Smith (Carayol, 84’), Adeboyejo, Taylor, Hamer. Subs not used: Sinisalo, Butcher, Thorpe, Lakin.

Morecambe: Ripley, Love (Cooney, 46’), Gibson (Mayor, 76’), Rawson, Delaney, Stockton, Connolly (Fane, 46’), Weir (Watts, 67’), Bedeau, Shaw (O’Connor, 81’), Phillips. Subs not used: Smith, McLoughlin.

Ref: D Handley.