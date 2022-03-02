Morecambe goalscorer pleased with Ipswich Town point

Wildig’s second goal of the season had given the Shrimps the advantage at the Mazuma Stadium last weekend as they sought to escape the relegation zone.

Morecambe keeper Trevor Carson had been in inspired form all afternoon but was finally beaten late on by Wes Burns as the visitors earned a share of the spoils.

Conceding a late equaliser would, naturally, provide some scope for disappointment but Wildig took the philosophical approach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe's players celebrate Aaron Wildig's goal at the weekend

The 29-year-old said: “When you get to the 87th minute, we need to try and see that out but if you look at the game as a whole I think you’ve got to take a point.

“They are a good side, great rotations in the middle of the pitch, they overload areas out wide and I think Trev was a deserved man of the match.

“It’s a platform, it’s something to build on. When you get to the 87th minute and you’re winning 1-0, you’d like to see the game out but we take the point, move on and hopefully finish the season strong.”

Having initially started on the bench as Adams named an unchanged team from that which lost at Rotherham United, Wildig was brought on at half-time.

He only required 15 minutes to make an impact, heading home a cross from fellow half-time arrival Adam Phillips.

The goal continued Wildig’s knack of netting under Adams: 15 of his 24 goals for the Shrimps have come under the Scot’s management.

“I don’t know what it is: I just somehow manage to get goals under Derek,” Wildig added.

“Nothing’s really been falling for me this season. I’ve had a couple of chances where I’d have liked to score a few but (it was) a great ball by Phillo, I made a late run into the box, got between bodies and managed to tuck it (away).

“I know he (Adams) gives that licence for me to go and get in the box so hopefully I can chip in with a few.”

With a dozen games to go, the Shrimps are in a mini-league of seven or eight teams scrambling to avoid relegation.

Of the bottom eight teams, only Lincoln City were beaten last weekend with 10 points separating the Imps - in 18th place - from bottom club Crewe Alexandra.

Next up for Morecambe is a trip to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday with Wildig calling on his team-mates to ensure survival is in their hands rather than relying on other teams.

“We’ve got to start winning games,” he said.

“You can look at other results and stuff like that but until we start winning games, it’s on us.

“That might be a big point come the end of the season because they’re a good side, you can see that with the players they’ve got on their bench.

“Let’s build on it, let’s go to Plymouth - another tough game but hopefully a solid performance and come away with three points.”