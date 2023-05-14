It takes place at the Exchange function room, Regent Road, on Thursday, May 18, with attendees asked to arrive at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

The meeting is a week-and-a-half after Morecambe’s retained list showed none of the 14 out-of-contract players would be offered new deals.

Shrimps Trust members and Morecambe fans are invited to an open meeting this Thursday Picture: Michael Williamson

The announcement of the meeting followed the publication of a letter the Trust’s board had sent to Johal, effectively challenging the would-be owner to either put up or shut up.

Addressing Johal, the Trust letter said: “Following our meeting with you on 13th February 2023 we understood that you were imminently due to submit the required information to the EFL in support of your application to be a ‘Relevant Person’ under EFL regulations and the Owners’ and Directors’ Test.

“As you will be aware, this is a requirement for you to acquire control of the Club, and indeed for the Club to permit you to acquire control of it.

“Our understanding of the regulations is that the EFL will only notify you, and the Club, in writing of their decision in the event that you are a subject to a Disqualifying Condition.

“On the assumption that you have not received such notification, it is our interpretation of the situation that the hold up in the process is that you have been unsuccessful in providing the EFL with required information under the regulation, namely that you shall submit a completed Declaration in respect of each Person who will become a Relevant person upon the proposed acquisition of Control; submit up to date Future Financial Information prepared to take into account the consequences of the change of Control on the Club’s future financial position; and provide evidence of the ultimate source and sufficiency of any funds which you propose to utilise to acquire Control and/or invest in or otherwise make available to the Club.

“On 17th February 2023 the EFL made a public statement that such information had not been provided and until this is provided, no approval on any change in ownership can occur. We are now almost three months later and you have still not yet supplied this information.

“Following our relegation from League One and the subsequent announcement of the Club’s retained list for the year, we share the widespread concern amongst supporters of the impact of the ongoing proposed takeover on our team, our club and our community.

“We implore you to accelerate the provision of this information to the EFL or, in the interests of the Club that you indicated you had grown affection for, you terminate your proposed takeover to allow for other parties to progress a credible takeover to allow for timely preparations for the 2023-24 season.

