The defender initially linked up with the Shrimps in the summer of 2023 before signing a short-term deal back in November.

He has featured twice for Morecambe so far with boss Ged Brannan having confirmed last week that an extension had been offered.

Threlkeld said: “I am thrilled to have extended my contract until the end of the season.

“I’m an experienced and versatile player, so I'm looking forward to getting stuck in where I’m needed and do what I can to help the squad succeed.

“The team is performing well and, with a couple of games in hand, we can hopefully continue to move up the table and push for promotion.”

Morecambe have also confirmed a new date for their match with Crewe Alexandra.