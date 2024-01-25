News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe defender signs extended contract

Oscar Threlkeld has signed a contract extension to remain with Morecambe until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.
By Gavin Browne
Published 25th Jan 2024, 09:36 GMT
The defender initially linked up with the Shrimps in the summer of 2023 before signing a short-term deal back in November.

He has featured twice for Morecambe so far with boss Ged Brannan having confirmed last week that an extension had been offered.

Threlkeld said: “I am thrilled to have extended my contract until the end of the season.

Oscar Threlkeld has signed a contract extension with Morecambe Picture: Morecambe FC
Oscar Threlkeld has signed a contract extension with Morecambe Picture: Morecambe FC
“I’m an experienced and versatile player, so I'm looking forward to getting stuck in where I’m needed and do what I can to help the squad succeed.

“The team is performing well and, with a couple of games in hand, we can hopefully continue to move up the table and push for promotion.”

Morecambe have also confirmed a new date for their match with Crewe Alexandra.

It was postponed for the second time this season in midweek and has been rescheduled for April 9 (7.45pm).

