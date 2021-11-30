Morecambe defender: Consistency is the key to improving

Saturday’s 4-0 loss to MK Dons at the Mazuma Stadium saw the Shrimps drop to 20th place in their first season as a third tier club.

It’s been a season of ups and downs with highs such as the wins against Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City, coupled with lows including the defeat at Doncaster Rovers and last weekend’s heavy home loss.

Delaney said: “That consistency will help us climb the table and will have us looking up the table rather than down.

Morecambe lost 4-0 to MK Dons last weekend

“I feel the squad we have got is good enough but we have to get that consistency as a team and push on.

“We work hard on a daily basis, and when we get that consistency, I feel we will push on.”

After a win, a loss and a draw in their last three league games, the Shrimps are back on FA Cup duty this weekend.

They travel to Silverlands to face Northern Premier League Premier Division side Buxton in round two.

With Buxton being the lowest-ranked side left and with home advantage, there is the risk of an upset.

“Every game, we have to be fully switched on,” Delaney said.

“Next week is no different. The FA Cup has some history behind it and we really have to be at the races next Saturday.”