Eli King and JJ McKiernan have been chosen for Wales’ and Northern Ireland’s U21s respectively, while Jacob Bedeau has been called up by Grenada.

Completing the quartet is Adam Mayor, who has been placed on standby for England’s U20s.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said, “It’s fantastic for all four players to be recognised by their national sides.

Morecambe's Adam Mayor is on standby for England's U20s Picture: Jack Taylor

“It is true testament to how all four have applied themselves and their attitudes to continually improving at the same time as they play a vital part in our squad.

“Part of their development here is continuing to push themselves each day and playing at International level is certainly good recognition of their willingness to do that.

“I know that the three heading off will come back better for the experience and, for Adam, it gives him massive confidence.

“It keeps these players hungry to maintain and grow the levels which they are performing at and it’s benefiting both Morecambe and their national sides right now.”

King is part of the Wales squad travelling to Lithuania for their Euro U21 qualifier on Tuesday, September 12.

McKiernan is among the Northern Ireland players who have two qualifiers: they host Luxembourg on Thursday, September 7 before facing Ukraine, also on the 12th.