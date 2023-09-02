News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe confirn postponement of Barrow AFC trip

Four international call-ups have caused the postponement of Morecambe’s scheduled League Two match at Barrow AFC on September 9.
By Gavin Browne
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read

Eli King and JJ McKiernan have been chosen for Wales’ and Northern Ireland’s U21s respectively, while Jacob Bedeau has been called up by Grenada.

Completing the quartet is Adam Mayor, who has been placed on standby for England’s U20s.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said, “It’s fantastic for all four players to be recognised by their national sides.

Morecambe's Adam Mayor is on standby for England's U20s Picture: Jack TaylorMorecambe's Adam Mayor is on standby for England's U20s Picture: Jack Taylor
Morecambe's Adam Mayor is on standby for England's U20s Picture: Jack Taylor
“It is true testament to how all four have applied themselves and their attitudes to continually improving at the same time as they play a vital part in our squad.

“Part of their development here is continuing to push themselves each day and playing at International level is certainly good recognition of their willingness to do that.

“I know that the three heading off will come back better for the experience and, for Adam, it gives him massive confidence.

“It keeps these players hungry to maintain and grow the levels which they are performing at and it’s benefiting both Morecambe and their national sides right now.”

King is part of the Wales squad travelling to Lithuania for their Euro U21 qualifier on Tuesday, September 12.

McKiernan is among the Northern Ireland players who have two qualifiers: they host Luxembourg on Thursday, September 7 before facing Ukraine, also on the 12th.

Bedeau has been chosen for the Grenada squad which has CONCACAF Nations League clashes with Suriname and Honduras on September 9 and 13 respectively.

