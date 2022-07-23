Morecambe complete pre-season with Carlisle United draw

With both teams finalising their plans for the new campaign, it was the visitors who had the first sight of goal as Owen Moxon curled off target from 20 yards.

Moments later, Morecambe keeper Connor Ripley gathered Jon Mellish’s header before the Shrimps established a foothold.

Their first chance came just after the quarter-hour as Liam Gibson found Ash Hunter, whose 20-yarder was kept out by Tomas Holy.

Morecambe and Carlisle United recorded a goalless draw at the Mazuma Stadium Picture: Ian Lyon

Midway through the half, the visitors saw Ryan Edmondson head wide before Gibson blocked Moxon’s attempt five minutes later.

Jordan Gibson shot wide for the visitors just before the break, though it was the Shrimps who had the final opportunity of the half.

Jake Taylor’s through ball found Hunter, who rounded Holy but was unable to find a team-mate from a tight angle.

Carlisle enjoyed a good start to the second half, Kristian Dennis heading Jack Armer’s ball across goal but Toby Sho-Silva was unable to capitalise.

Dennis had an effort charged down before the Morecambe wall blocked a Gibson free-kick.

The visitors almost took the lead midway through the half but Sho-Silva headed narrowly wide from Moxon’s corner.

Another Moxon set piece was volleyed over by Ben Barclay before Morecambe responded inside the last 20 minutes.

Hunter won a free-kick 25 yards out, and though it was partly cleared, the rebound fell to the attacker who fired just over from the edge of the area.

Back came Carlisle with Moxon sending through substitute Omari Patrick, whose attempt was turned behind by Ripley.

The Shrimps came close to a winner inside the final 10 minutes when Hunter sent over a free-kick but the ball was turned wide by Farrend Rawson.

Morecambe: Ripley, Love, Melbourne (Connolly 71), L Gibson, Rawson, Delaney, Taylor, Fane, Gnahoua (McLoughlin 56), Hunter, Watts (Stockton 46). Subs not used: Smith, Obika, McLaughlin, Cooney, O’Connor, McDonald.