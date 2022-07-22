Morecambe boss: No answer yet on new deal for top scorer

Last season’s top scorer has 12 months to go on his remaining deal at the Mazuma Stadium.

The 28-year-old’s future has been the centre of some debate after netting 26 times in all competitions for the Shrimps last season.

A new contract had been offered to the striker earlier in the year but, with the new campaign kicking off in a week’s time, discussions over extending his stay remain fluid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cole Stockton was offered a new deal a couple of months ago Picture: Phil Dawson

The Morecambe manager said: “We offered the contract at the end of last season and that’s still with the player at this moment in time.

“It hasn’t been accepted or rejected. It’s an ongoing situation but we’ve just got to be mindful that he has a year to go on his contract.

“We’ve offered him better terms than he was on and we would like to keep him.

“He’s looking to maybe try and get a better contract somewhere else and that’s always a player’s prerogative.”

At the same time, the Morecambe boss is waiting on clubs who may be interested in his transfer-listed players to make themselves known.

The Shrimps’ retained list at the end of last season named 10 players under contract who had been made available to find new clubs.

Of those 10, only Jonah Ayunga has departed after linking up again with Adams’ predecessor, Stephen Robinson, at St Mirren.

Another, Courtney Duffus, is unavailable after picking up a cruciate ligament injury during his loan at Stockport County.

That leaves Ryan Cooney, Ryan Delaney, Wes McDonald, Ryan McLaughlin, Shane McLoughlin, Anthony O’Connor, Jon Obika and Connor Pye all able to leave should the right offers come in.

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1, giving clubs a little more than a month to get deals over the line.

“We haven’t had anything for players in contract or players on the transfer list,” Adams acknowledged.