Morecambe and Tyson Fury agree a sponsorship deal

A deal has been agreed which will see Fury sponsor the Shrimps’ home and away playing shorts for the 2022/23 Sky Bet League One campaign.

The initial deal will see Fury’s ‘Gypsy King’ brand displayed in anticipation of a future announcement which will see an extension of the partnership between the two parties.

Morecambe’s head of commercial, Martin Thomas, said: “We have a great relationship with Tyson and are proud to wear his Gypsy King brand on the first-team shorts for the forthcoming campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyson Fury with Morecambe's head of commercial, Martin Thomas Picture: Morecambe FC

“Tyson is a fantastic ambassador for the Morecambe area and it’s fantastic to have him on board.

“Tyson is one of the most recognisable names in the world of sport, and will bring worldwide recognition (to the) club.

“He will join an ever-growing list of commercial partners, alongside both local and national brands, as well as local businesses the club have signed in recent seasons.

“We now have a huge reach across the globe, with further presence on a worldwide stage due to this partnership.”

Fury added: “I love the Morecambe area and it is a pleasure to be able to support my local club.”

The Shrimps continue their pre-season preparations on Saturday when they welcome Carlisle United to the Mazuma Stadium (3pm).