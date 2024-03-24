Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brannan twice saw his side take the lead through Jordan Slew and Charlie Brown at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

However, the visitors hit back as the Morecambe squad paid a heavy price for a string of individual mistakes.

Oli Hawkins and Tim Dieng levelled on two occasions for the Gills, who eventually scored a late winner through former Accrington Stanley man Connor Mahoney.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan Picture: Ben Roberts/Getty Images

The three points lifted them into eighth position, level on points with Crawley Town but possessing an inferior goal difference.

In contrast, it was a fourth consecutive defeat for the Shrimps and leaves them five points outside the top seven.

Speaking afterwards, the Morecambe boss said: “It’s a tough result to swallow, really to be honest.

“We played some great football, passed the ball around well, especially in the second half, got ahead twice and cut them open a few times.

“Today was just mad – I don’t know how we didn’t win that game.

“Individual errors proved costly and we lost a game we should have won, but we are still not out of the play-off race.

“If we play like we played today for the rest of the season, we won’t be far off and we are not going to give in.”

Seven games remain in Morecambe’s season, the first of which comes on Good Friday.