Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brannan hopes others will follow, having expanded on his comments at the recent fans’ forum where he said deals had been offered to players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Morecambe boss revealed: “We have offered about 10 contracts to players and I am hoping many of them will take up the offer.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

“I’m delighted that Charlie has accepted his deal because he has been a revelation for me since I have been here and is a great lad.

“Hopefully other lads will look at the fact Charlie has agreed and follow his lead as we look forward.

“We have some good players here and the basis of a really good squad – and we want to do all we can to keep them here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brannan has also called on his Morecambe squad to bounce back quickly from last Saturday’s defeat to Wrexham, with 10 games ahead in the final six-and-a-half weeks of the season.

The Shrimps, who travel to Newport County AFC tonight (7.45pm), are 10th in League Two but only one point behind the play-off positions despite last weekend’s loss at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Brannan said: “We played some great stuff on Saturday and were on top until we handed them a way back in the game, and then went down to 10 men due to a really soft sending off.

“We were angry after the game but we have to move on and get ready for the games ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every game will be vital and we will make sure we prepare as well as we can for them all.

“We are not talking about the play-offs because we are just taking each game as it comes and will look to pick up as many points as we can to see where that takes us.”