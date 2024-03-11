Morecambe boss criticises players and official after Wrexham defeat

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan said his side played a huge part in their own downfall following last Saturday’s 3-1 loss against Wrexham.
By Derek Quinn
Published 11th Mar 2024, 08:53 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 08:56 GMT
The Shrimps had started superbly at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, taking an early lead thanks to Ged Garner’s fourth-minute goal.

However, Jacob Bedeau’s error enabled the visitors to get back on terms before second-half goals from Paul Mullin and Steven Fletcher saw the visitors depart with three points.

There was also criticism for the referee, Thomas Parsons, who sent off Morecambe defender Max Melbourne four minutes into the second half for a second booking with the game still level at 1-1.

Morecambe defender Jacob Bedeau Picture: Jack Taylor
Morecambe defender Jacob Bedeau Picture: Jack Taylor
Defeat dropped the Shrimps to 10th in League Two, but only a point behind the play-off places going into the final 10 games of the season.

Brannan said: “We were cruising and playing some great stuff when we gifted them a way back into the game with a poor back pass when they weren’t really troubling us.

“We were a bit sloppy at the start of the second half but then the referee gave a ridiculous sending off, and then a penalty that never was, and we were behind with 10 men.

“It was always going to be tough from then on but the lads never gave up and worked their socks off and, when we should have had a penalty late in the game, we didn’t get one.

Wrexham are a really good team but I thought they got a lot of help from the referee. Some of the decisions against us were not right.”

