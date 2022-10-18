Speaking after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at fellow strugglers Burton Albion, Adams praised his side for their spirit in getting back into the game at the Pirelli Stadium.

They had trailed to a 30th-minute Davis Keillor-Dunn strike before levelling through Ryan Delaney deep into the second half.

It was a game in which Morecambe collected another five bookings following some wholehearted challenges.

Dylan Connolly was one of five Morecambe players cautioned at Burton Albion last weekend Picture: Ian Lyon

Nevertheless, Adams stressed they need more than passion and commitment to get the points required in order to climb the division.

The manager said: “The game on Saturday was end to end and there was a lot of passion which the English public want to see.

“At the end of the day though, we need to show more quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is great to have that team spirit where everyone is fighting for each other, but that is not going to get you everywhere and we need more quality in certain areas to help us move forward.

“We were giving the ball away too cheaply in our own half on Saturday and I changed things around at half-time to look to get the ball forward quicker.

“It worked to an extent but not as much as we would have liked.

“It was good to come from behind and pick up a point like we did at Burton but we need wins and, sometimes, they are difficult to come by.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe’s players can put their league campaign to one side when they return to cup duty tonight.

The Shrimps head to Harrogate Town for their third and final Papa Johns Trophy group stage match (7pm).

Penalty shootout wins against Everton’s U21s and Hartlepool United mean Adams’ players have four points, seeing them trail the latter on goal difference.

Everton are third on three points and Harrogate are bottom with one, meaning that with Hartlepool hosting Everton, all four teams still have a chance of progressing to the next stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad