Derek Adams has reiterated his hope that any takeover of Morecambe is completed within the next six months.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shrimps’ boss had recently set out that particular time frame when outlining his ambition that the club would eventually progress from League Two to the Championship.

When asked why six months was his ambition for any change in ownership, Adams maintained it was to help him in terms of forward planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He explained: “It’s from a managerial point of view rather than anything else.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams has explained his comments on hoping any Morecambe takeover is completed within six months Picture: Ian Lyon

“We have to understand where we’re going: we’ve got a January transfer window coming up and then the end of the season.

“We need to plan for this season, as well as next season, and there are a lot of things that need to be clarified.

“All I’m saying is the six-month reference was more from a managerial perspective than anything else.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s now more than a year since the Shrimps were put up for sale by the owners, Bond Group Investments.

Sarbjot Johal was heavily linked with a takeover at the start of the year: speculation which has died down in recent months.

Speaking a fortnight ago, Adams spoke about interested parties looking to buy the club as well as interest from further afield in taking a club and moving it forward.

“There isn’t any update at this moment in time,” the manager reiterated as Morecambe prepare for Saturday’s trip to Sutton United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club is still working on that but we’ve got ambitions going forward and we’re hopeful that we can have the building blocks in place.

“There are many clubs that have been able to reach the Championship over the years but it’s about having the finance, it’s about having the knowledge, the recruitment and the people in place to fulfil that aim.

“We are a football club that has a blank canvas. I think that gives the new owner, whoever that may be, an opportunity.

“From my point of view, it’s something that has to happen or we will never move forward as a football club.

“At this moment in time, I’m working on six-month cycles rather than yearly or two years, which becomes very difficult and very time consuming.