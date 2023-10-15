Morecambe to meet familiar opposition in FA Cup
The Shrimps make the journey to the LNER Stadium on the weekend of November 3-6.
It will be the third consecutive season the two clubs have met in either league or cup.
Morecambe’s promotion in 2020-21 saw the teams meet in League One the following season.
The Shrimps won 2-0 at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium before the Imps triumphed 2-1 in the return meeting.
Last season saw Lincoln beat Derek Adams’ players twice on home soil within four days, beating them 2-1 in the league before victory on penalties in the EFL Trophy the following midweek.
Morecambe then won the return league match, coming from 2-0 down to prevail 3-2.
A confirmed date and ticket details for the match will be announced in due course.
As well as a place in round two, victory is also worth £41,000 from the competition’s central prize fund.