The Shrimps make the journey to the LNER Stadium on the weekend of November 3-6.

​It will be the third consecutive season the two clubs have met in either league or cup.

Morecambe beat Lincoln City on home soil last season Picture: Michael Williamson

Morecambe’s promotion in 2020-21 saw the teams meet in League One the following season.

The Shrimps won 2-0 at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium before the Imps triumphed 2-1 in the return meeting.

Last season saw Lincoln beat Derek Adams’ players twice on home soil within four days, beating them 2-1 in the league before victory on penalties in the EFL Trophy the following midweek.

Morecambe then won the return league match, coming from 2-0 down to prevail 3-2.

A confirmed date and ticket details for the match will be announced in due course.