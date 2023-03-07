The Shrimps made it one defeat in 12 at the Mazuma Stadium with a well-earned point against promotion-chasing Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

However, they dropped back into the relegation places after Accrington Stanley picked up three points with victory over bottom club Forest Green Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe return to action this evening with a rearranged trip to second-bottom Cambridge United (7.45pm).

Morecambe head to Cambridge United tonight after Saturday's draw with Bolton Wanderers Picture: Ian Lyon

It should have been played in mid-January, only to be called off following severe overnight winds which caused extensive damage to the Main Stand roof at the Abbey Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonight’s match is followed by a trip to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday as Morecambe look to improve the third tier’s worst away record, which sees them with seven points from a possible 48.

They have had seven consecutive league defeats away from the Mazuma Stadium, failing to score in the last five.

The Shrimps have lost 11 of 16 on their travels in League One this season, winning only once at Forest Green.

Adams admits his team doesn’t underestimate the importance of away points and knows their form must change quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Our home record has been excellent this season and we have shown how we can play.

“With a quarter of the season remaining, we have to get more (points) away from home and pick up wins while maintaining our home form at the same time.

“Saturday showed that we can’t rely on others dropping points, we have to do it ourselves. We know that.

“March is a really busy month and we have got to play Shrewsbury, Charlton, Oxford and MK Dons, who are teams largely in and around us, and we need to do all we can to get the points we need from those games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s shutout made it back-to-back clean sheets at home for the Shrimps, whose centre-half Jacob Bedeau was pleased with their defensive effort.

He said: “I think we worked really well, I think the whole team had that passion and desire to defend and keep the ball out of the back of the net.