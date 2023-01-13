Morecambe's trip to Cambridge United is postponed
Morecambe’s scheduled League One trip to Cambridge United tomorrow has been called off.
The Shrimps were set to visit the Abbey Stadium in search of a fourth straight victory in their bid to move further clear of the relegation zone.
However, adverse weather has intervened and leaves both clubs looking to find a suitable alternative date.
A Cambridge statement said: “The local Safety Advisory Group has instructed the club to postpone the match following severe overnight winds which have caused extensive damage to the Main Stand roof.
“Whilst the postponement comes as an immense disappointment, the decision has been made with supporter safety in mind.
“The club apologises for the inconvenience caused and will advise supporters in due course with regards to the rearranged date.
“Pre-purchased tickets for the game will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.”