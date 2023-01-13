The Shrimps were set to visit the Abbey Stadium in search of a fourth straight victory in their bid to move further clear of the relegation zone.

However, adverse weather has intervened and leaves both clubs looking to find a suitable alternative date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambridge statement said: “The local Safety Advisory Group has instructed the club to postpone the match following severe overnight winds which have caused extensive damage to the Main Stand roof.

Morecambe had been due to meet Cambridge United tomorrow Picture: Ian Lyon

“Whilst the postponement comes as an immense disappointment, the decision has been made with supporter safety in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club apologises for the inconvenience caused and will advise supporters in due course with regards to the rearranged date.

“Pre-purchased tickets for the game will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.”

Advertisement Hide Ad