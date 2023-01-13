News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Morecambe's trip to Cambridge United is postponed

Morecambe’s scheduled League One trip to Cambridge United tomorrow has been called off.

By Gavin Browne
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 3:40pm

The Shrimps were set to visit the Abbey Stadium in search of a fourth straight victory in their bid to move further clear of the relegation zone.

However, adverse weather has intervened and leaves both clubs looking to find a suitable alternative date.

Hide Ad

A Cambridge statement said: “The local Safety Advisory Group has instructed the club to postpone the match following severe overnight winds which have caused extensive damage to the Main Stand roof.

Morecambe had been due to meet Cambridge United tomorrow Picture: Ian Lyon
Most Popular
Read More
Morecambe manager reiterates loanee expectation

“Whilst the postponement comes as an immense disappointment, the decision has been made with supporter safety in mind.

Hide Ad

“The club apologises for the inconvenience caused and will advise supporters in due course with regards to the rearranged date.

“Pre-purchased tickets for the game will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.”

Hide Ad

Morecambe are next in action when they welcome Port Vale to the Mazuma Stadium a week tomorrow for their fourth consecutive home match.

MorecambeShrimpsLeague OneCambridgePort Vale