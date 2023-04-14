After four victories in five during December and January, one win from the last 15 sees the Shrimps second-bottom of the table and facing a first relegation in the club’s history.

Adams’ players only have four games remaining, having played more matches than any other team in the division, and sit five points from safety.

Morecambe return to the Mazuma Stadium tomorrow afternoon Picture: Michael Williamson

They are three points adrift of the top six, having only won three of 10 games under new boss Matt Bloomfield.

Adams said: “We have four games left and we know we have to collect a number of wins – maybe three, possibly four.

“We’re five points adrift and we’re now looking for other teams not to pick up points.

“Wycombe will be a similar game to the ones against Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth over Easter, in that it’s another team at the top end of the table.

“They’ll be trying to get into a play-off position with a view to trying to get back into the Championship.

“With both teams needing the win, I think that will make the game a bit open at times.

“We’re trying to do things the best we can. We’d like another clean sheet after Monday, we’d like to score more goals and we’d like to get three points.”

Onlookers will point to Morecambe losing half of their 42 league matches as the primary reason for their lowly position.

At the same time, only Portsmouth (15) and Lincoln City (19) have drawn more games than the Shrimps’ tally of 14.

Adams maintained: “It was a really good performance at Portsmouth and there was a willingness to try and win the game.

“It will be the same on Saturday against Wycombe, we will go out there and try to get the three points.

“We’ve tried different systems of play and different personnel but, sometimes, we’ve just come up against teams that are better than us.