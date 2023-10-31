Derek Adams says he cannot praise Morecambe’s players enough after they made it three wins in a week despite a number of injuries and suspensions.

The Shrimps produced their best result of the season last weekend, recording a 4-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon.

A fifth consecutive success in league and cup took them into the League Two play-off positions, with a number of players now pushing for regular starts.

The win was achieved despite missing the suspended Adam Mayor, Jacob Bedeau and James Connolly.

Farrend Rawson (second right) made a welcome return for Morecambe's win last weekend Picture: JACK TAYLOR

Injuries to Donald Love, Jake Taylor, Stuart Moore and Eli KIng also meant Adams could only name six substitutes on Saturday, two of those being youngsters George Pedley and Lennon Dobson.

Adams said: “An old chairman of mine said you only need 11 players on the pitch and, no matter what players we put out, we have a team that can do well.

“We have had to make changes over the past few weeks but everyone who has come in has done well.”

The recent run of eight games without defeat has given the club a huge boost according to the Shrimps’ boss.

He added: “We have changed the mindset of the club and the supporters by putting together a very good, youthful side and now the supporters are thinking about us being higher up the league table and that is a good thing.

“The players have responded to the challenges and taken everything on board and that has been excellent.

“There is real competition for places now and nobody can take anything for granted.

“We still have to add to the squad come January time but I do believe we have the makings of a very good squad, similar to the one we had in the promotion season if we keep developing

“We have made a really good start to the season and got ourselves into a good place, but we are just taking each game as it comes and seeing where that takes us.”

The next game sees Morecambe travel to Barrow AFC this evening (7.45pm), knowing three points would move them into second place.