Morecambe 4 AFC Wimbledon 1: Mellon claims a hat-trick

Michael Mellon's first senior hat-trick fired Morecambe into the League Two play-off spots in a 4-1 win over AFC Wimbledon.

After a tough opening 45 minutes against a decent-looking side, the Shrimps enjoyed the best possible start to the second half with a Mellon goal after just 28 seconds, and went from strength to strength from there with the Burnley loanee clinical in front of goal.

Boss Derek Adams was forced to make three changes from the midweek victory over Tranmere Rovers with Farrend Rawson recalled and first league starts for Jacob Davenport and Chris Stokes due to suspensions for Jacob Bedeau and Adam Mayor, and an injury to Donald Love.

Davenport was soon in the action as the midfielder drilled an early effort over the bar.

Shrimps manager Derek Adams (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

The Shrimps' next attack saw Jordan Slew fail to make a decent connection at the far post from a right-wing cross allowing the visitors to clear the danger.

But from there it was Wimbledon who looked the sharper and created the better chances.

On the half-hour Paul Lewis had a free header at the near post from James Tilley's cross but he directed his effort over the bar when he should have done better.

The closest Johnnie Jackson's side got a goal before the break came when Ali Al-Hamadi beat Smith with a shot from just inside the area only for Joel Senior to clear superbly off the line.

The game burst into life at the start of the second half with Mellon opening his account. After being picked out perfectly by Jordan Slew he rounded rounded Alex Bass and slotted home from a tight angle past two recovering defenders.

The Shrimps doubled the lead five minutes later after some poor Wimbledon defending. With the Shrimps attacking Dons keeper Bass cleared a back pass but the ball hit his own defender Lewis and rebounded into the empty net.

Morecambe made it 3-0 on the hour after some more poor defending from the visitors. Omar Bugiel brought down JJ McKiernan in the box with a crude challenge and Mellon made no mistake from the spot.

To their credit Wimbledon came back fighting and had their best spell of the game. Amari Little pulled one back on 72 minutes with an excellent finish from the edge of the area and the Shrimps were forced into some desperate moments of defending.

Rawson produced two superb blocks with his best being a header to divert a Huseyin Biler shot away from goal as it was heading for the top corner.

Substitute Connor Lemonheigh-Evans had a free header from a corner but only managed to send his effort straight at Adam Smith.

The nerves were finally quashed two minutes from time when Mellon sealed the points and the matchball with another excellent finish as he fired home the rebound after Max Melbourne's effort on the counter attack had been saved by Bass.

Morecambe: A Smith, Tutonda, Rawson, Songo’o, Bloxham, Mellon (Walker 90), McKiernan (Brown 90), Senior, Slew, Stokes (Melbourne 83), Davenport (C Smith 90). Subs not used: Pedley, Dobson.

Bookings: Davenport, Tutonda.

AFC Wimbledon: Bass, Reeves, Johnson, Tilley, Al-Hamadi, Neufville (Lemonheigh-Evans 73), Little, Bugiel (Davison 61), Currie, Lewis, Ogundere (Biler 62). Subs not used: Tzanev, Pearce, Ball, Sasu.

Bookings: Bugiel.

Referee: E Duckworth.