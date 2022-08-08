Morecambe boss sees plenty to build on after Peterborough United defeat

Seven days on from their goalless draw with Shrewsbury Town, the Shrimps were beaten by a Peterborough team seeking an immediate return to the Championship.

Joe Ward, Ben Thompson and Hector Kyprianou all found the net, though Morecambe saw Cole Stockton and Jon Obika miss presentable opportunities.

Speaking afterwards, Adams said he was happy with some elements of his side’s performance while admitting there was still plenty to work on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe are back at the Mazuma Stadium tomorrow evening Picture: Jack Taylor/Morecambe FC

The manager said: “There were times on Saturday when we kept the ball well and caused a very good side, who had just come down from the Championship, problems.

“We passed it well at times but there were times when we didn’t make the most of the positions we got ourselves into.

“It’s all about us getting better and I believe there is a lot for us to build on, but we have to take our chances when they come along: something we haven’t done yet.”

Next up for Morecambe is Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Stoke City, followed by Saturday’s visit of Fleetwood Town.

Off the field, Adams is still looking to bolster his squad further despite making eight new additions over the summer.

He made 10 contracted players available for transfer at the end of last season but, of those 10, only Jonah Ayunga has departed and another, Courtney Duffus, is out for the season with a knee ligament injury.

Adams admitted: “Only one player has left us so far and that makes things difficult in terms of the budget and is something we need to keep working on.”

One of those eight players to come in is midfielder Jensen Weir, who arrived on a season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

He made his debut at Peterborough, his first game since last December when he sustained a knee injury while on loan at Cambridge United.

“It was nice to be back out there playing football,” the 20-year-old said.