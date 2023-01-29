The Shrimps made it four home wins in a row with a clinical performance to brush aside their shell-shocked visitors.

Dan Crowley put them ahead during the first half, after which a James Connolly own goal, Donald Love, Cole Stockton and Adam Mayor saw them 5-0 in front.

Former Shrimp Aaron Collins netted a late goal for Rovers, who also saw Scott Sinclair’s penalty saved by Connor Ripley.

Cole Stockton scores Morecambe's fourth goal against Bristol Rovers Picture: Michael Williamson

It was the second time in three home games that Morecambe had scored five goals, following the win over Burton Albion on New Year’s Day.

Adams said: “It was a fabulous performance and to score five goals against a side like Bristol Rovers, with the quality of goals we scored too, was superb.

“It was a great day for the players and the staff. It was nice to see five players get on the scoresheet.

“The way we took the game to them and passed it around to open up Bristol Rovers was brilliant.

“Dan Crowley made his debut and showed the quality he has with a goal and some assists.

“There were a lot of players who really delivered and caused them a lot of trouble. It was great to see the likes of Adam Mayor score and Donald Love get a goal.