Morecambe boss ready for more twists and turns ahead of Gillingham visit

The Shrimps host Gillingham as the fourth and third-bottom sides in League One look to give their survival hopes a shot in the arm.

Despite losing at Lincoln City in midweek, Robinson’s players climb out of the bottom four if they win tomorrow and other results go their way.

However, they come up against a Gillingham team which has won two of its three games under new boss Neil Harris.

Ryan McLaughlin right faces a spell on the sidelines

“They have had a little bit of a bounce after people perhaps thought they were gone,” Robinson said.

“It just shows there will be lots of twists and turns to come and that nothing should surprise you in football.

“They will come here with a bit of confidence but I think, in the last six or seven games – apart from 20 minutes at Lincoln on Tuesday – we have played well.”

Morecambe go into the game looking to atone for a 2-1 defeat in August’s first meeting.

Despite Harris having replaced Steve Evans, Robinson still expects a battle.

He added: “They were playing 3-5-2 but had gone 3-4-3 with Danny Lloyd out for the long term.

“We know what their strengths are. We know they will be a bit more direct and are dangerous from set-pieces.

“We dominated the game down there but lost to a free-kick and a penalty from a long throw – and that’s what you have to deal with.

“Although they are very direct and physical, they have some good footballers on the ball and there isn’t much difference between the teams at this level.”

Morecambe will be without Ryan McLaughlin, who faces between four and six weeks out after tearing a muscle in his calf against Bolton Wanderers last weekend.