Morecambe boss reads the riot act going into Crewe Alexandra trip

The home side scored the only goal of the game through Tommy Rowe following an 81st minute corner at the Keepmoat Stadium.

That made it six defeats from seven in all competitions as the Shrimps return to action at Crewe Alexandra this evening (7.45pm).

After set plays had cost them against AFC Wimbledon a week earlier, Robinson’s anger at his team’s defensive failings for the second game running was clear for all to see.

Stephen Robinson has sent a blunt message to his Morecambe players

He said: “When you look back at the game, the telling moment was when we conceded from a set play.

“The reality of the situation is that, if we continue to do that, we will be in a relegation scrap.

“At both ends we are not getting enough contacts on the ball and we can blame everything else – but we are in control of defending set pieces and we haven’t done that for two games in a row.

“You can work on it as much as you want but people need to have the want and the desire to win their battles.

“We are very good in open play and we don’t concede too many goals from there but, when we get a set piece against us, we are in fear because we need people to take responsibility in those areas of the pitch.

“It is simple – your man doesn’t score. It’s simple because it is all about desire and not about coaching, talent or organisation. You just have to have the desire to head the ball and win your battles.

“The reality is that it is all about the small percentages and set pieces in this league are massive, and we have to improve in that area.

“The reality needs to dawn very quickly that, if we are going to be soft at set plays, we will struggle.

“Take the set plays out, we are more than a match for anyone in this division.

“We have some very good players but to win games at League One level needs a tough mentality.”