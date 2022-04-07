Morecambe boss praises players following Oxford United victory

The Shrimps ran out 2-1 winners with goals from Aaron Wildig and Cole Stockton coming after Matty Taylor had fired the visitors into an early lead.

It was a second successive win which lifted Morecambe out of the League One relegation zone with five matches to go.

Adams said: “It was an unbelievable victory for us because we were playing against an excellent League One side.

“Oxford can pass the ball and move and create chances, and we had to deal with a lot especially after they scored so early.

“We got ourselves back in the game quickly. Aaron Wildig scored a very good goal as he does and then Cole Stockton put us ahead.

“At the other end Trevor Carson has made two unbelievable saves in the game. The second one is as good as you’ll see anywhere for a long period of time.

“I thought the work ethic, the togetherness of the squad, was there for everyone to see, and the supporters showed that with the backing they gave the players – and I was delighted for them.

“We couldn’t have asked for many more and it was a magnificent three points for us because we were playing against a really good team, a team that’s pushing to get in the League One play-Off places.