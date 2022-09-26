News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe boss pinpoints their weakness during defeat to Cambridge United

Derek Adams said Morecambe’s lack of a decisive final pass cost them dearly in Saturday’s defeat against Cambridge United.

By Derek Quinn
Monday, 26th September 2022, 8:00 am

Harvey Knibbs’ goal three minutes from time gave the visitors victory with Adams unhappy at how Morecambe lost.

He said: “They got the goal at the end, which was a real sucker punch to us.

Morecambe midfielder Liam Shaw in action against Cambridge United Picture: Ian Lyon

“Liam Gibson got into the box and had a shot saved. He was unfortunate, he could have cut it back, but has a shot at goal and then we misplace a pass in the middle of the pitch, a square pass, and they’re on the end of us.

“They didn’t really look like they were going to get that second goal, it looked like it could have been 1-1.

“We got ourselves into good areas at times but the final ball wasn’t good enough from us. If it had been, it would have led to an opportunity.

“Today, we didn’t find that solution, and that’s why we haven’t won the game.”

