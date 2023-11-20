Morecambe boss linked with Ross County return
The stories have emerged a week after they sacked Malky Mackay with the club winless in nine matches.
Morecambe, for their part, sit ninth in League Two, two points and as many places adrift of the play-off places – and with two games in hand.
That is despite another turbulent summer with 14 out-of-contract players released amid uncertainty over the playing budget and Adams having to rebuild, virtually from scratch.
As for County, they are second-bottom of the Scottish Premiership but only two points separate the bottom five a third of the way into the season.
Adams began his managerial career with County in 2007, leading them to the Scottish Second Division title a year later as well as a place in the 2010 Scottish Cup final.
After a spell as Colin Calderwood’s assistant at Hibernian, he returned to County and guided them to the 2011/12 Scottish First Division trophy.
There were two seasons in the Scottish top flight before Adams left in August 2014, moving to England a year later for spells with Plymouth Argyle and Bradford City in addition to Morecambe.
Announcing Mackay’s departure, county chairman Roy MacGregor said: “Malky has brought so much more to the club and the wider staff than just football management.
“The board would like to put on record our thanks for his contribution over the last two-and-a-half years and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career.”
Scott Brown and Callum Davidson have also been linked with the role.