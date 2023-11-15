Blackpool 2 Morecambe 1: Shrimps crash out of EFL Trophy

​Two goals from Jake Beesley saw Morecambe crash out of the EFL Trophy with a disappointing defeat at Bloomfield Road.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Needing just a point to go through to the next round Shrimps' boss Derek Adams selected a strong side with only three changes from the team that started in the league at Grimsby at the weekend.

But they were second best to a Blackpool side that saw 11 alterations from their line-up at Bolton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe started well with Yann Songo's volley being diverted just wide of the left-hand post by the head of JJ McKiernan.

Blackpool’s Jake Beesley (centre) scores the opening goal despite the attentions of Morecambe’s Jacob Bedeau (photo: Lee Parker/CameraSport)

But from there chances were few and far between until the home side took the lead with a superb Beesley strike on 22 minutes.

Former Morecambe man Jensen Weir crossed from the left and Beesley produced a fantastic finish to volley acrobatically past Adam Smith from eight yards out.

The rest of the first period remained unforgettable as Morecambe produced one of their worst halves of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And things did not get any better after the break as Blackpool doubled their advantage on 46 minutes with another Beesley goal as he headed a left-wing cross past Smith from close range.

Morecambe finally stepped up their game with McKiernan volleying against the crossbar from close range, before the home side should have added to their lead on 64 minutes when Tayt Trusty was played in on goal but saw his shot cleared off the line by Jacob Bedeau.

The Shrimps staged a late rally and pulled one back two minutes into added time.

Substitute Ethan Walker produced a dangerous corner from the left and Farrend Rawson bundled the ball home from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe continued to press with Bedeau heading a corner wide at the near post and McKiernan flashing an effort over from the edge of the box but it was far too little too late for the Shrimps.

BLACKPOOL: O'Donnell, Casey Thames, Squires, Mariette, Gabriel (Donkor 45), Oakley-Boothe, Weir, Lyons, Beesley (Lesott 71), Miles (Trusty 58, Jones 77). Subs not used: Chapman, Nyame, Opawole.

MORECAMBE: A Smith, Senior, Bedeau, Rawson, Tutonda (Melbourne 69), Davenport (Walker 69), Songo'o (Connolly 88), Bloxham (Smith 80), McKiernan, Mayor, Slew. Subs not used: Pedley, Mercer, Rooney.

Referee: M Woods.