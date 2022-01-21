Morecambe boss is wary of Wycombe Wanderers' threat

Four days on from losing to the division’s second-placed team in Wigan Athletic, the Shrimps face a Wycombe side top of the table and seeking a return to the Championship.

The two met at the start of October when Robinson’s players surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 4-3.

That kickstarted the run of one victory in 13 matches which saw Morecambe drop from 10th place into the bottom four by the end of 2021.

Morecambe lost to Wigan Athletic in midweek

They sit fourth-bottom, three points adrift of AFC Wimbledon – having played two games more – while tomorrow’s visitors are a point clear at the top after one defeat in their last 10 outings.

Robinson said: “It’s going to be a tough one and completely different to the Wigan game.

“They are the toughest team, along with Rotherham United, that we’ve played all season.

“We’re going to have to defend our box because they have put the most crosses in.

“(Sam) Vokes is a handful, as is Brandon Hanlan, but we have to try and impose our game.

“We have to pass the ball because we can’t play a long-ball game.

“We were 2-0 up against Wycombe, so we’ve proved we can do it.”

Having ended 2021 with a whimper, the start of 2022 has been much more positive with the win against Doncaster Rovers followed by an honourable FA Cup exit at Tottenham Hotspur, a draw at Wimbledon and a fine midweek display in the defeat to Wigan.

Robinson said: “The last four games have been excellent without getting the results or bridging the gap.

“We just need that bit of fortune, decisions going our way, and we have to keep doing what we’re doing.”